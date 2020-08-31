On the first day of September, Muscovites were predicted a sharp cold snap. On Monday, August 31, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand told about this, the agency reports. “Moscow”…

According to him, on September 1, the thermometer will drop by seven to eight degrees and will show no higher than plus 22 degrees Celsius. Wilfand explained that the reason for this was a strong wind that came from the Atlantic.

At the same time, in Moscow on Tuesday, September 1, the temperature will remain above the norm by two or three degrees, since August 31 has become an “extremely hot day.” “The weather will be comfortable, and we do not expect precipitation. The night will be warm, and in the morning it will be plus 17-18 degrees, – said the forecaster. “The weather will be windy, up to 15 meters per second.”

On August 28, it was reported that autumn in the metropolitan area will come with a three-week delay. The Hydrometeorological Center of Russia also said that the last day of summer is expected to be abnormally hot, but September in Moscow will start with a cold snap.

