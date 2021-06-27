the deputy Luis Miranda (DEM-DF) says he is not afraid that his account of the conversation with President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) will be challenged. According to him, if Bolsonaro tries to challenge him, he will be forced to do something he doesn’t want to.

“Let’s count on the possibility of the president going back [e desmentir a versão]. Then he forces me to do what I don’t want. That’s what I have to say”, he said in an interview with CNN Brazil on Saturday (June 26, 2021).

Miranda told Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) in the Senate that Bolsonaro knew of alleged irregularities in Covaxin’s contract with the Ministry of Health. in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR).

Despite his declaration to the CNN and having told the site the antagonist that Bolsonaro will have a “magic surprise” if confronted version about Covaxin, Miranda denies having recorded the president. But it states that “I wasn’t alone” on March 20th.

The deputy did not confirm, however, if his brother, the health server Luís Ricardo Miranda recorded the meeting with Bolsonaro.

“I will always say that it does not exist on my part. And nobody asked my brother [na CPI]. Subject closed. my brother didn’t lie,” Miranda said. “But I wasn’t alone on the date. I, as a parliamentarian, would not record a president.”

The deputy also said that the president must speak the truth. Miranda says that so far she has had no reason to cause “embarrassment” to Bolsonaro why he “for now, is ignoring the facts”.

“Because he knows what’s true. he knows i didn’t lie”, says the deputy. “To end this tidal wave, just tell the truth”.

The congressman also says that Bolsonaro should thank him for raising the alert and avoiding a more serious scandal. “It’s no use trying to beat up the witness. It was the president’s duty to have it investigated. If you didn’t do it, apologize, try to reverse it, try to solve it. Don’t come attack the person who took it for him.”

