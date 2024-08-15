Ciudad Juárez— At noon on Thursday, August 15, the temperature will reach 37.7 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit), while the maximum of 38.8 degrees Celsius (102 Fahrenheit) is expected at 3:00 p.m., according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be partly cloudy with a 15 percent chance of precipitation for the rest of the day.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 6 to 12 kilometers per hour (4 to 8 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.