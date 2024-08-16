Ciudad Juárez— At noon on Friday, August 16, the temperature will reach 37.7 degrees Celsius (100 Fahrenheit), while the maximum of 39.4 degrees Celsius (103 Fahrenheit) is expected between 3:00 and 5:00 p.m., according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be partly cloudy with a 24 percent chance of precipitation during the early morning.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 5 to 10 miles per hour (8 to 16 kilometers per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.