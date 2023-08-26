The wait is over! After the broadcast of episode 5 of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, which took place on August 3, the filmmakers indicated that they would pause the anime in order to prepare fans for the release of the anime. ‘Shibuya Incident’ arcin which the plot will return to the present, continuing with what happened in the first season, in which gojo becomes the master of yuji, Megumi and Nobara.

However, despite the aforementioned break that the series had, the fans were not abandoned, since, through the platform crunchyrollthe recap of Gojo’s past and the movie aired ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’in addition to the recap of the first season of the story, in order to update fans and introduce the plot to those who had not had the opportunity to see the anime before.