Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- A new cold front will approach from next tuesday and wednesday north of Mexico and in combination with a cold core vortex will cause a new drop in temperatures and rainfall in several states in the northwest of the country.

The National Meteorological Service announced that strong winds and dust storms are also expected in various regions of the country due to the influence of this phenomenon.

He revealed that in the upper part of the mountains, in the states of Durango and Chihuahua, the record of minimum temperatures that fluctuate between -5 and 10 degrees Celsius below zero is expected.

There is also the possibility that the fall of sleet or snow will be registered in these entities.

For its part, the Directorate of the North Pacific Basin Organization of Conagua reported that during the first hours of today in the state of Sinaloa there were minimum temperatures of up to 7.5 degrees Celsius in the shelter.

Read more: OP Ecology must provide the service in Ahome until the last day: Mayor Gerardo Vargas

The low temperatures were recorded in the municipality of El Fuerte, while in the rest of the entity the mercury fluctuated between 8 and 12 degrees Celsius.