The first Ithra exhibition, organized by the Emirates Financial Institute, in partnership with the UAE Competitiveness Council (NAFES), presents more than 50 of the most prominent banks, insurance, exchange and finance companies in the region as part of a national initiative by the Emirates Financial Institute to provide 1,500 jobs. 700 of them are in the banking sector, 300 in the insurance sector, 500 in the exchange sector, and about 50 in financing companies; This is done by introducing the best candidates from the UAE nationals to the leading banks and companies in the financial sector in the region.

The activities of the “Ithraa First Employment Fair” dedicated to the employment of young Emiratis looking for work in the financial sector, organized by the Emirates Financial Institute in partnership with the UAE Competitiveness Council (NAFES), were launched. The Institute’s strategic partner and supporter in the process of localizing the financial sector; This is at the Institute’s headquarters in Dubai Academic City.

The exhibition continues until May 18, and was inaugurated by the Assistant Governor of the UAE Central Bank – Strategic Affairs, Financial Infrastructure and Digital Transformation Sector, Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, along with a number of heads and representatives of banks and insurance companies.

On its first day, more than 150 job seekers, male and female, attended the exhibition, and the steps for listing applicants who met the conditions in a number of banks and insurance companies began, and starting their career journey.

The “Ithraa First Employment Fair” comes in implementation of the Institute’s strategic plan to support the Emiratisation agenda in the financial and insurance sector, and to prepare a generation of national expertise capable of leading business sectors in the future, so that they have a role in strengthening the national economy, and provide them with the opportunity to acquire new skills and engage in the market. work, developing their abilities; As a priority within the vision of the wise leadership aimed at serving the nation in the financial, economic, commercial and educational fields.

The first part of the exhibition will be held during the first week of May at the headquarters of the Emirates Financial Institute in Dubai. It is intended for holders of a cumulative average of 3.0 and above, holders of a bachelor’s degree in banking, insurance, finance and other related fields, and graduates of information technology in the Future Technical Leadership Program who have obtained a bachelor’s degree. Cumulative average of 3.0 and above, while the second week was allocated to holders of a bachelor’s degree, in addition to high school holders, without requirements for the average, and the job opportunities offered in it are concentrated in the exchange sector and financing companies.

The exhibition will be held at the institute’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi on May 17 and 18