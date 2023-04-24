The National Center of Meteorology stated that today’s weather will be partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, and cloudy in some western and southern regions, pointing out that there are chances of rain, while the winds will be southeasterly turning to northwesterly, light to moderate speed, active sometimes during the day to be dusty, Its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expects that the weather will remain tomorrow, partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day, and cloudy in some western, southern and eastern regions, with continued chances of rain, while the winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, to be dusty and dusty, and its speed ranges The speed ranges from 15 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves. It may be choppy at times during the day in the west in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center indicated that Wednesday’s weather will remain partly cloudy to cloudy in some southern and eastern regions, with a chance of rain remaining, while the southeasterly winds will remain northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust, and its speed ranges from 10 to 25. km/h, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And the center noted that the weather next Thursday will become humid in the morning on the coasts, and it will be clear to partly cloudy, and cloudy at times, with the possibility of light rain in some western and southern regions, while the winds will be northwesterly turning to northeasterly, light to moderate, sometimes brisk. Its speed ranges from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected that the weather for next Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the possibility of light rain falling in some western and southern regions, while the winds will be southwesterly to northwesterly, turning to northeasterly, light to moderate speed, sometimes active during the day to cause dust, and it ranges between Its speed ranges from 15 to 25, reaching 40 km/h on the sea, which has light waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.