Less and less until the premiere of the series “The last of us”, the new HBO Max project, streaming that in recent months has had fictions that the public liked. “House of the dragon” is one of them.

With a new trailer released, we see in more detail the presence of Joël (Pedro Pascal)a survivor who is hired to smuggle out a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from a quarantine zone in the United States, after an apocalypse.

“What starts as a small job soon turns into a brutal and harrowing journey as the two must traverse a country ravaged by a deadly disease called Cordyceps fungus,” reads the official synopsis.