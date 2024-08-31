From September 11, mortgage holders will be able to sell their apartments without going to court

From September 11, mortgage holders with overdue debt on a housing loan will be able to independently sell the housing that is pledged. The corresponding law posted on the legal acts portal. It comes into force on September 11.

Now Russians who have difficulties paying off their mortgage will be able to sell such housing, bypassing court procedures and auctions. However, for this to be possible, you need to contact the bank with an application to sell the apartment, only if it has not yet filed a lawsuit against the borrower.

After receiving the application, the bank has ten days to make a positive or negative decision. The term for selling mortgaged housing is four months, but it can be extended by agreement of the parties.

Earlier it became known that in July 2024, Russians massively cooled towards preferential mortgages – the share of state housing loans in the total volume of issuance fell sharply and reached 57 percent. Over the month, banks issued 31.81 thousand preferential mortgages for 166.1 billion rubles. The average loan amount reached 5.22 million rubles, and the average term was 289 months (24 years and 1 month).