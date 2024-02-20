Ecolines carrier will increase the number of flights from St. Petersburg to Tallinn to two per day

Transport company Ecolines will increase the number of bus routes between Russia and Estonia. The carrier’s press service reports on social media that it will become easier for Russians to get to Europe “In contact with”.

From February 22, buses will begin running from St. Petersburg to Tallinn twice a day. Flights from the northern capital will depart at 8:00 and 16:30. In the opposite direction – at 06:45 and 16:45.

It is clarified that flights are carried out with crossing the border on foot at the Ivangorod-Narva automobile checkpoint.

The Ivangorod checkpoint on the border with Estonia has been closed for reconstruction since February 1. He won't work for about two and a half years. However, the pedestrian part will continue to operate.