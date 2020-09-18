The Neighbors’ Day is due to take place on Friday September 18 and will take place “on the windows and balconies” if necessary, argues Atanase Périfan.

“We can have this Neighbors Day without taking any risk”, said its creator Atanase Périfan Friday, September 18 on franceinfo. “It will be the feast of the masked, with, of course, the respect of the sanitary instructions”, he added.

Atanase Périfan has promised that this 2020 edition will take place “to windows and balconies without any risk” when necessary: “This year, it’s not going to be Neighbors Day as we usually do”.

We do this in a rather airy place, we don’t share our dishes, we don’t share our food. Atanase Périfan, creator of the Neighbors Dayto franceinfo

The creator of the Festival wanted to underline the few risks that the event represents for him: “Neighbors Day is hundreds of thousands of micro-events. You are in your garden with seven, eight neighbors. If you are on your street here, with twenty neighbors, they are not really big ones. demonstrations “, he recalled in his “message to pass”.

⚠️ WILL THE NEIGHBORS PARTY TAKE PLACE? ⚠️@AtanasePerifan , creator of the Fête des Voisins and @CharityNeighbour answer you https://t.co/xKGeDO4Dcj pic.twitter.com/QxDFot0reG – Neighbors Day (@FDV_Officiel) September 15, 2020

“When I see that on the one hand, we allow large events of up to 1,000 people and that we want to ban Neighbors Day, I say to myself where is the consistency?”, he asked himself.