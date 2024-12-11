No matter how expected, the joy caused by the official designation of the 2030 World Cup venues in all the countries that will organize the tournament has been no less: Spain, Portugal, Morocco, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

These are the first reactions after FIFA’s official announcement this Wednesday:

Pilar Alegría, Spanish Minister of Education and Sports, and spokesperson for the Government of Spain: «We are World! Spain, together with Morocco and Portugal, will host the 2030 World Cup. We are going to show the world all our capacity… and the best football!

José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, president of the Higher Sports Council of Spain: «This is a recognition of our ability to organize top-level sporting events and a tribute to the tradition and football success of our country. The 2030 World Cup, at a sporting and organizational level, will be the best in history and will contribute to social cohesion, unity and collective pride.









Royal Spanish Football Federationin X: «Thank you for joining us on a date that is already the history of Spanish sport. We have worked, we work and we will work together with the Moroccan Federation and the Portuguese Federation to make the best World Cup ever seen. It is already a wonderful reality.

Alejandro Domínguez, president of the South American Football Confederation: ««The World Cup comes home. We are going to have the most modern, the most impressive and what no one can buy, history. “We have the responsibility to make history.”

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association: “The 2030 World Cup is going to be a clear demonstration that football unites.”

Paraguayan Football Associationin X: «The dream is reality! Paraguay will receive the FIFA World Cup in 2030, after the official announcement at the Extraordinary FIFA Congress. A day that we will always remember and that will remain in the great history of our football!

Ignacio Alonso, president of the Uruguayan Football Association: «I want to express on behalf of Uruguayan football our deep pride and satisfaction at being part of football history again.»

Cristiano Ronaldoon their social media accounts: «A dream come true. Portugal is going to host the 2030 World Cup and it fills us with pride. Joined!”.

Luis MontenegroPrime Minister of Portugal: «It is a very positive moment, which will mobilize many resources and our capacity to organize events and promote the country. “It will be the occasion to affirm our values ​​and our passion for football.”

Fouzi Lejkaa, president of the Moroccan Football Federation: «This tripartite project will make its place in history. And not in any way, it will be the first time that this universal event is organized both in Africa, the cradle of Humanity, and in the Old Continent, Europe.