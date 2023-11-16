Ozziel Herrera has had an acceptable performance in his first tournament with Tigres. The forward trained in Atlas’ basic forces played just 291 minutes, spread over 10 games, but he was able to score three goals and provide one assist. The youth’s continuity was interrupted due to injuries.
Last Saturday, November 11, Herrera received the confidence of Robert Dante Siboldi and started as a starter against América on matchday 17 of Apertura 2023. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old attacker had to leave at minute 45+4 due to physical discomfort.
Will the Mexican forward recover in time to face the Liga MX quarterfinals? This is what is known about the situation of Ozziel Herrera.
According to a media report NewscastHerrera worked alongside his teammates last Wednesday, when the Tigres players returned to training.
According to this information, the forward’s discomfort in his left leg was only a scare and he would be available to play in the league against Puebla.
Tigres only has the absences of Sebastián Córdova, Jesús Angulo and Marcelo Flores, who are called up with the Mexican National Team.
