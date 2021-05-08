During the Victory Day parade in Moscow on Sunday, May 9, intermittent rain and cold winds are possible. 8-9 degrees Celsius is expected. This forecast was made by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, reports TASS…

In addition, according to the meteorologist, an increase in atmospheric pressure by 8 mm Hg is predicted in the capital on Sunday.

“This will lead to the fact that we do not expect precipitation in the second half of the day, the weather will still be cloudy, but nevertheless, the sun will sometimes show through,” the specialist explained.

According to Vilfand, during the day the maximum temperature in the city will fluctuate from 11 to 13 degrees Celsius, and a cold wind is also expected.

The hydrometeorological center does not promise special heat on May 9 and the regions of the center of European Russia. It will also be windy there.

“The cyclone, which is just emerging on the territory of foreign Europe, will pass through the western half, just on the eve of Victory Day. And on the night of May 9, it will significantly affect the weather in the central regions. You shouldn’t count on special warmth “, – explained forecasters.

It is noted that in Kursk, Lipetsk, Tambov and Voronezh – 12-15 degrees Celsius. In addition, the weather in the middle lane will be windy.

According to the forecasts of the Hydrometeorological Center, on May 10, the metropolitan region will experience no precipitation, the air will warm up to 20 degrees.

On May 8, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov announced that weather conditions could affect the holding of the Victory Parade in Moscow.

On May 6, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the preparations for the May 9 Victory Parade on Red Square. It is planned that more than 12.5 thousand people will participate in it, 190 models of equipment will pass through Red Square, 76 aircraft and helicopters will be involved in the aviation unit.