Dubai (Union)

The Egyptian space scientist, Professor Farouk El-Baz, opens the sessions of the third edition of the Global Forum for Artificial Intelligence Journalism, addressing Arab youth from within the forum’s space in the “Metaverse”. Through the sessions of the forum organized by the Emirates Journalists Association in cooperation with the Artificial Intelligence Journalism Foundation for Research and Foresight, the Emirates Media Vision Foundation, and the Association of Social Media Pioneers, the forum will be held this year under the title “Creative Media Industries in Light of Advanced Technology – Artificial Intelligence and Metaverse” on the ninth and tenth days. From this May.

Professor Farouk El-Baz stressed the importance of Arab youth taking advantage of the rapid technological developments as promising opportunities to develop their skills, and to create new tools and solutions that enhance the Arab labor market in sectors such as artificial intelligence, “metavirus” and the digital economy. Mohammed Al Hammadi, President of the Emirates Journalists Association, added: “The Association seeks, through the forum this year, to support all efforts in order to encourage journalists to deal with artificial intelligence by promoting the culture of artificial intelligence in the Emirati media, and integrating its various technologies in various media sectors, to be the nucleus of To enhance the skills of journalists in the UAE, and enable them to use all the tools and solutions of artificial intelligence. Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Zaher, CEO of the Artificial Intelligence Journalism Foundation and Chairman of the Forum, indicated that this year’s forum focuses on the creative media industries and “metaverse” technologies as a strong tributary of the global digital economy, which will contribute strongly to creating huge opportunities for investment during the five years. upcoming in the Arab region.