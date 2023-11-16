The Tricolor Bonus will be the safe passage. Although the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, announced last Tuesday that public transport in the municipality will be free between December 1 and January 7, that is, during the entire Christmas campaign, it had not yet been announced how this would be done. will concretely materialize this measure.

It was the Councilor for Mobility, José Francisco Muñoz, who revealed that passengers must have one of these cards to benefit from this initiative, which is expected to increase the demand for urban, interurban buses and the tram, as a whole. , between 20% and 50%.

In the case of the 240,000 citizens who already have this voucher, it will be enough for them to validate it every time they board the corresponding means of transport they are going to use. During the limited period, this circumstance will not involve the consumption of the travel balance loaded on your card, thus making this free payment effective.

However, those who do not have said voucher must purchase one at the cost of one euro, solely for payment of the support. From there, they can begin to board the different expeditions at no cost. So that no one is left out of this measure, cards will be distributed in different spaces. «The problem will not be in any case due to the number of cards; Let’s hope the response is massive; “We have sought the simplest and most agile procedure to articulate this proposal, which has logistical difficulties, but let us remember that 90% of the municipality’s public transport users already have this voucher,” he added.

Thus, the card can be acquired in the physical spaces that the concessionaires have in Plaza Camachos -Transportes de Murcia-, Avenida de la Libertad -Monbús-, in the Tranvía de Murcia offices in La Ladera and at the pick-up point. Abenarabi information. In addition, they can be requested from the bus drivers or purchased from the Murcia Tram vending machines.

Likewise, cards will be distributed among the presidents of the 67 Municipal Boards, who are expected to be allies of the City Council when it comes to informing residents about this campaign to promote the use of public transport, about its operation and who can help in this distribution as far as possible, as highlighted by the councilor and mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, this Thursday in the Plaza Circular, where they met with them to present the details of the measure and articulate this coordination.

It must be remembered that municipal sources indicate that the use of the card for citizens to benefit from free public transport is necessary, since this will be the way to control the number of users who use it free of charge during this period. Christmas period, allowing, later, to make the calculation to compensate the concessionaires for the amounts that they will stop paying on the tickets.