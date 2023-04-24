The activities of scammers who take loans for other people will become much more difficult from April 24. The updated basic standards for microfinance organizations (MFIs) approved by the Central Bank (CB) will come into force.

The main changes in the new version of the basic standard for the activities of MFIs are aimed at preventing cases of fraud in the issuance of online loans, the press service of the Central Bank explained to Izvestia.

“Previously, MFIs did not have uniform rules for verifying the data provided by the client. However, many large companies have already used the verification methods provided for by the standard. The task of the new edition of the standard is to bring other companies to an adequate level of protection,” the Central Bank said.

Making loans in MFIs without the consent of a citizen has recently become a serious problem, said Evgenia Lazareva, project manager of the Popular Front “For the Rights of Borrowers”, coordinator of the Moshelovka platform. And the expert considers the simplified identification of customers in online issuance to be a weak point.

“The problem is so acute, because MFIs transfer funds by bank card number and, in fact, do not have the ability to identify the recipient. Having passport data or a copy of the passport of the victims, the attackers draw up numerous loans in their name, ”explained Lazareva.

