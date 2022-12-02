Guadalajara Jalisco.- The judicialization of the electoral reform will be inevitable or modifications to the secondary laws in case they are approved, assured the President of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Córdova.

“When the rules of the democratic game are changed, they should not, because legally they can, they must not be the result of the imposition of a majority because we are talking about the rules to which everyone, majorities and minorities, will submit, that is why the same rules of the game must have a democratic legitimacy due to the acceptance of all or the enormous majority”, declared Córdova Vianello.

I affirm that in case the electoral system is modified, without a consensus this will bring problems to a country assaulted by poverty, inequality, corruption, impunity and violence.

He added that the current electoral system is the result of consensus that has been consolidated for 60 years.

“(…) If a majority logic is applied, I think we are going to break with that democratic principle that it must be behind the rules that suppose the maximum possible consensus”, declared the academic.

On the other hand, it ensures that It has not been reported what the so-called ‘plan b’ consists of that the president, Andrés Manuel López Obradorannounced that they will use it in the event that the electoral reform does not pass in the Chamber of Deputies.

“You have to wait with great patience and objectivity what it consists of, because until now the only thing that has been done is speculation, nobody knows for sure what it is about, from the INE and I in particular we have to be very responsible and wait to see what it is about. what is it about to be able to issue a technical judgment but today I don’t know what that plan b is about, ”he said.

It should be noted that one of the premises of the electoral reform is to reduce costsHowever, Lorenzo Córdova assures that during the elections the activity that requires the most budget is to go to the houses of 13 percent of the electoral roll to recruit poll workers, but this is done due to the distrust of the political parties.

“The INE has a responsibility that is to enforce the constitution, hopefully and the INE is not placed in a situation of having to obey a law which is contrary to the constitution”, he finally lamented.