It will be high voltage derby. Woe to the loser

The dream of a place in the final but also a placement in the top four in the championship to be conquered. Italy and Milan celebrate the semifinal won by Milan and Inter. Both, however, absolutely need the resources of the next Champions League. The comment of the deputy director Stefano Agresti, in the studio with Antonino Morici

#high #voltage #derby #Woe #lose #Video #Gazzetta.it