The chancellor Marcelo Ebrard announced that it will propose a selection method for the candidacy of Morena towards the 2024 elections, a few days away from demanding clear rules for the ‘corcholatas’ from the party leadership.

Through a video published on his social networks on May 23, Marcelo Ebrard announced that once the elections of the State of Mexico and Coahuila present its proposal to define a internal selection method in Morena, which will guarantee transparency and will have the participation of citizens.

“I have been thinking how to solve so that our internal process in Morena and close to guarantee unitywhich at the same time is very transparent and that people can participater, like the invitation made by President López Obrador,” said the Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE).

The candidate for the Morena candidacy confessed that he feels “happy” after having found the “formula” that uses “technological innovations and new ideas” that AMLO’s party has already used before in various areas.

“I am going to develop it, I present it to you and I share it with you on June 5, just after the elections of the State of Mexico and Coahuila (…) it will be good newsthey will be happy and happy everyone for the Fourth Transformation to go aheadEbrard promised.

He reproaches “dirty war”

Ebrard’s proposal to define a new internal method for Morena’s candidacy comes a few days after he expressed his complaints about an alleged “dirty war” between ‘corcholatas’, in addition to demanding clear rules from the party leadership for all presidential hopefuls, including him, Claudia Sheinbaum, Adán Augusto López and Ricardo Monreal.

“It is up to us, and especially the party, to come together and say: ‘hey, this is not worth it’. The dirty war is not worth it either in the networks and they are doing it, and all those things that are not worth it, “he said. “It is not the spirit of being in litigation and complaining, but rather protecting the prestige of Morena.”

The head of the SRE also reproached the support that Governors of Morena have shown some ‘corcholatas’, who even “it seems they are campaign coordinators“, which goes against the call of President López Obrador to guarantee that there is an “even floor”.

In this sense, Marcelo Ebrard has spoken in favor of a selection method where the people of Mexico are the ones who decide the candidacy through a transparent survey. “They ask the people and the people say so and it’s over,” he stressed.