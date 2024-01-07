It will be fine. That thought first occurred to Menno Streefland (28), when he lay on his back in the snow after a serious skiing accident. The fact that he was diagnosed with a spinal cord injury in hospital and doctors told him he would never walk again did not make him any less optimistic. This is the inspiring story of Menno, who wants to be on skis again one day.
Bert Nijenhuis
Latest update:
07-01-24, 17:19
