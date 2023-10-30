Azarov called the US decision a condition for negotiations and Zelensky’s visit to Moscow

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky will visit Moscow immediately, provided that before that he receives a call with a similar demand from the United States. This was announced by ex-Prime Minister of the Republic Mykola Azarov, answering the question whether a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict is possible, in a conversation with “Izvestia”.

According to Azarov, the current decree banning negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow will also be canceled if such a decision is made by Ukraine’s Western partners.

For example, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may call him and say: “Listen, go ahead and cancel the decree, go first to Washington so we can tell you what needs to be done, and then to Moscow.” And this will be done immediately Mykola AzarovFormer Prime Minister of Ukraine

The former Prime Minister of Ukraine emphasized that today only people who are completely unfamiliar with the situation can talk about the country’s independence in decision-making. He cited the example of the establishment of a special commission, without whose decision even a district prosecutor cannot be appointed in Ukraine.

“And it (the commission) consists of approx. “Tapes.ru”) from Americans. What else can I tell you?” – Azarov explained.

Earlier, the ex-prime minister of the republic said that there is no “Kyiv trace” in the conflict with Russia, since the outbreak of war in Donbass runs counter to the interests of the Ukrainian people.

In addition, Azarov said that Ukraine cannot be a country hostile to Russia. “This is absolutely inorganic,” the politician explained.

The topic of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is increasingly being discussed in the West

Both in the United States and in European countries, at various levels, opinions began to emerge that peace negotiations with Russia are the only chance not only for the survival of Ukraine, but also for preventing a threat to the West.

In October, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó offered his country as an “unbiased, impartial, safe” venue for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine if they were so inclined.

In the United States, political experts express the opinion that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s refusal to negotiate with Russia and the position of the American side could lead to the complete destruction of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, French political commentator Jacques Sapir called on Zelensky to acknowledge the loss of territories for the sake of peace in the country. This, according to the journalist, is only one of three conditions that guarantees the continued existence of Ukraine. The other two are the country’s refusal to join the EU and NATO, as well as the use of the Russian language on an equal basis with Ukrainian.

Earlier, former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder revealed the reason for the suspension of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, it was the United States that did not allow Kyiv to continue peace negotiations with Moscow in Istanbul in March 2022.

In Russia they talked about the effect of the current contacts between Moscow and Kyiv

At the end of October, it became known that Russia and Ukraine were holding informal negotiations, discussing key humanitarian issues. Among them are the exchange of prisoners, the passage of ships in the Black Sea, and the return of children. These secret contacts are often mediated by Turkey, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the Vatican and the International Committee of the Red Cross, but most discussions are conducted directly.

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Andrei Klimov spoke about the effect of such contacts. He emphasized that coordination of Russian gas supplies through the territory of Ukraine and the exchange of prisoners of war is mainly being carried out. However, according to him, this cannot be called full-fledged political negotiations between states.

This in no way cancels the fact that the official authorities of Ukraine prohibit political negotiations, but not for resolving short issues of an applied nature. We in Russia talk about this as an obstacle that prevents us from seriously discussing the topics of meaningful negotiations on the essence and problems of the conflict itself Andrey Klimov Russian senator

The last face-to-face negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. In May of the same year, Vladimir Medinsky announced the freezing of the negotiation process. He noted that the Russian side has never refused negotiations at the highest level.