Sunday evening there will be over 9 thousand Milan fans, more than those of Lazio, due to the protest of the ultras for the expensive prices. But the disagreements go beyond the high cost of tickets
A predominantly Rossoneri Olympic. It has been known since the beginning of the week, since the Lazio ultras announced that they would desert the stadium for the match against Milan due to the high prices (curves at 40 euros) decided by Lazio. But now that the match approaches, that prediction is truly becoming a reality.
