José Antonio Noriega convinced to Sergio Ramos so that the camero, after a few months of inactivity after ending his contract with the Seville FCfile for the Rayados de Monterrey and prove his first experience outside European football. The president of the Mexican team has been the protagonist on Wednesday night at the microphones of The ballof Canal Sur Radioto talk about the impact that can be the incorporation of the Spanish world champion for their team.

The ‘tato’ Noriega explained that “not only in football will be a Impact for the League, companions, the rivals, also for fanswhere it will be a attractive to see Sergio Ramos’s scratches. We have not brought it for that, huh. We have focused 99.5% in the sports aspect, but you cannot stop thinking that there may be Commercial repercussion and in other aspects that Sergio can modify the daily experience of a club like ours. But we are happy and prepared, willing to adapt to this ».

Questioned in case Sergio Ramos will be able debut This next weekend, the Mexican president said that “it is a professional like the cup of a pinebut it is also very intelligent and that is known very well. So it has been prudentTo know how to go little by little To get out of that lack of football rhythm, because in physical aspects it is like a bull. Also adaptation to the weather, to the field, the classmates need more time. But yes, it is highly likely that Sergio has a few minutes this weekend, They will decide between Sergio himself and the coach ».

Noriega was questioned in case it was more difficult to sign Sergio Canales or Sergio Ramos And the president replied that «both have had their difficulty. We know who it is Sergio Ramos, for the titles he has won and where he has played. It would be very easy to think that it was much more complicated. Sergio Canales also had the difficulty of speaking with a player who does not know all kinds of relationship with our football and our country, which you are inviting to come to try new things. Fortunately, Canales is an open player of mind, open to finding new experiences for him and his family for life in Monterrey. Canales has been an ambassador, we are not only happy with its football, human and personal quality, because it opened the door that Óliver, Ocampos, Tecatito Corona … and all this has an impact so that we could also sign Sergio Ramos. Here you have found trust and the transmission of the values ​​that we could give here in the club ».









He was also asked if he is in conversations with him Seville and Betisgiven the wide colony of former players of both teams that militate in the ranks of their team, to play some friendly match soon. Noriega replied that «yes, there are this type of dialogues. Hopefully some of them will soon be completed. There is nothing closed, but there is dialogue and hopefully some can be specified. We have a good relationship with the two teams, but recently there has been a closer approach with Sevilla To play a friendly. We are in the efforts to seek the best date and the best headquarters that come to the two clubs. You are giving me the idea of ​​a home run, because here in Monterrey there are also two teams ».

Óliver Torres, Ocampos, Tecatito …

The president of Rayados also spoke about the presence in his team of Other former Sevillist playersabout what he warned that “what they have contributed are very valuable. Its quality and football capacity. And have come to generate differential aspects. They are boys who come to help us generate a sports culture, to arrive early, eat well, be present at all times in extra -sports recovery, nutrition … that has an impact on young people and not so young, who realize that In the best league in the world there are habits that you have to learn in other places. That does not mean that we do not do it, but that in Spain the percentage is greater than come to implement that culture has us very happy too ».

What kind of city is Monterrey?

He also explained ‘tato’ Noriega what kind of city the former player of Sevilla and Betis have found in Monterrey: «Rayados is located in the city of Monterrey, north of Mexico very close to the border with the US. It is one Very progressive city, with a high standard of livingwith a quite good standard of life, with many important companies for the country … And that is attractive to everyone. There is a lot of entertainment, culture, concerts, good food … and in all that is also Our club, which is going to turn 80, with a first level stadium that will be one of the headquarters of next 2026 World Cup. Our club continues to aspire to win titles, so the intention to bring good players like the Spaniards who have arrived ».