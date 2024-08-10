The new Regional General Hospital Number 2 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) “will be for beneficiaries only,” said Sergio Bermúdez, a member of the committee monitoring the work.

The businessman said he consulted the Institute this week in response to a question from this newspaper about the membership regime.

This, in response to the proposal made by the director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, in December 2021, when, on a tour of Juárez with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, he announced the start of the recovery of the building and said that “we are proposing it as a universal hospital, which can have both services, for members and non-members as well, with the IMSS-Bienestar program.”

The possibility, however, was ruled out because Chihuahua is not part of the program, added yesterday the elected senator and former delegate of the Welfare programs in Chihuahua, Juan Carlos Loera de la Rosa.

“This hospital is for the benefit of those with insured health. It will be very useful because currently, in some specialties, there are serious cases that need to be transferred to Torreón. Fortunately, that will end,” said Loera, interviewed briefly before entering the facility for the visit of López Obrador and President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum.

Last Wednesday, information released by the institute’s Director of Administration, Borsalino González Andrade, added that the new hospital will serve more than 432 thousand people who may be referred from Family Medicine Units 43, 45, 50, 54 and 56 of this border, as well as those of Casas Grandes and Nuevo Casas Grandes.

At a press conference, González Andrade added that it will provide care in 34 specialties – such as cardiology, genetics, pediatrics, neurology, orthopedics, traumatology, oncology and others – and that it will be equipped with 260 census beds and another 300 non-census beds for outpatient services.

“It will have 1,371 medication codes, estimating that for the operation of the hospital, the pharmacy will represent an acquisition of three million pieces per year, with an investment of 371 million pesos,” this media published based on what González reported.

It will have “2,742 workers, of which 513 are specialist doctors who will mainly generate consultations. In this universe, there will also be 1,153 nurses and 1,076 workers for administrative and paramedical processes,” the report added.

Gonzalez also mentioned that the sanatorium will be fully operational by September 30.

The new hospital is located in the eastern part of Vicente Guerrero Avenue, on the land that was once the greyhound track on this border and on the construction that began in December 2014 by the State Government.

