Between a season start conditioned by the absence for Covid-19, accidents, penalties and incessant rumors concerning his retirement at the end of 2022, it certainly cannot be said that the eve of Spanish Grand Prix coincides with one of the lightest moments in the career of Sebastian Vettel in Formula 1. The German Aston Martin driver, fresh from a contact with Mick Schumacher in the last test in Miami, is preparing for the weekend in Barcelona with many doubts and controversies about him, the latest of which coming from the uncle of the driver of the Haas: Ralf Schumacher.

On the occasion of the sixth round of the world championship, the former German driver does not foresee a positive weekend for the number 5 of Aston Martin, to the point of not sparing a comment that is as heavy as it is pessimistic: “It will be a disastrous weekend for Sebastian VettelI’m sure – said the current commentator of Sky Deutschland to express.de – all of Aston Martin’s weaknesses will be laid bare in Barcelona, ​​unless the team does a rain dance. Otherwise, I don’t see much for him in dry conditions ”.

As if the already decided and severe words spoken by Schumacher were not enough, the latter did not spare his opinion on the future of the four-time world champion in the top flight, stating that no other team will want to risk colorless performances with him at the wheel: “I doubt he will have the opportunity to continue – added Michael’s brother – Formula 1 turns very fast and with it many new talents emerge. Sebastian is still at a decent level, but that’s not the future. If a team reorients, it won’t do it with him ”.