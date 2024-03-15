The appointment, therefore, is for April 2 on Rai 2: an interview with Fedez not to be missed for all fans of the Ferragnez affair.

Another highly anticipated guest on television on the Ferragnez crisis. This time, however, we're talking about Fedez. The rapper will be present in the second episode of the new season of Beastsbroadcast on 2 April on Rai 2. After the controversial interview with Chiara Ferragni hosted by Fabio Fazio on What's the weather like a couple of weeks ago, The rapper says he wants to speak bluntly.

The Milanese rapper, born Federico Leonardo Lucia, will be interviewed by Francesca Fagnani and, for the first time, he will speak very openly about the crisis in his marriage with Chiara Ferragni. A few weeks ago, during a short interview, intercepted by Afternoon Five near the apartment in City Life, he had expressed only a few vague opinions on the marital crisis.

An interview without filters is expected and the statements anticipating the interview with Fedez speak volumes. The rapper, in fact, seems ready to answer all of Fagnani's questions, “without making a silent scene about anything”. We will obviously talk about the pandoro case and his wife's charity, but above all about the hottest topic that everyone knows. There marriage crisis with Chiara Ferragni it will be the heart of the episode.

Fedez, however, will also talk about his team entrepreneurial projects, such as the one on mental health. We all expect him to try to clarify the sentimental situation with his wife. The main objective is to avoid the spectacularization of their story, with respect for their children, as she has always declared since the first moments of the indiscretion's release.

The objective is not to remain on the defensive, as Chiara Ferragni did in her interview with Fazio. Fedez wants to give his version of the facts. The appointment, therefore, is for April 2 on Rai 2: an interview not to be missed for all fans of the Ferragnez affair. Millions of people, moreover, revolve around this love story between the two characters, perhaps among the most followed in Italy since social networks existed.