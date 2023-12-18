Alberto Franzoi lost his life at just 34 years old, during an excursion with his brother Marco: he leaves behind a partner and two children

Tragic news coming from Alto Adige. Alberto Franzoi he lost his life at just 34 years old, during an excursion with his brother in Val Fleres, in the Alta Valle Isarco.

Alberto Franzoi had left the same morning, together with brother Marco, from Trento, the municipality in which they resided. They wanted to spend a relaxing and carefree day, which unfortunately ended with a tragic epilogue. They were located approximately 3000 m below Cima delle sheep, when a snow release occurred. The avalanche overwhelmed them and it was their younger brother who suffered the worst, who died at just 34 years old. Marco, the older brother, was saved. It was he who raise the alarm shortly after 11:30 in the morning.

Rescuers rushed to the scene and recovered Alberto's body. The latter was intubated and urgently transported to Bolzano hospital, where he arrived in very serious conditions. Unfortunately, a few hours later his heart failed stopped forever.

Franzoi was a technician specialized in the microtechnology sector and worked for the Trento Institute for Fundamental Physics and Applications. He had the passion for the mountains and he shared it with his brother Marco, as evidenced by the many photos shared on his social profiles.

News of the 34-year-old's death quickly spread through the community. Many shocked people who have clung to the family's pain and who have it greeted with heartbreaking messages.

He left doing what he loved doing most. He loved everything that meant sport and contact with nature. It's truly absurd to think that it's no longer there.