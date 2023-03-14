Monterey.- The upcoming OpenAI GPT-4 update will allow ChatGPT users to convert text to video, Microsoft Germany CTO Andreas Braun announced to German outlet Heise.

Braun added that the most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) model will be unveiled this week, putting an end to speculation about its launch.

“We will present GPT-4 next week, there we will have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities, for example, videos,” he said.

Excitement in Silicon Valley for the potential of the new OpenAI model has grown; however, CEO Sam Altman told StrictlyVC: “People are begging to be disappointed, and they will be.”

OpenAI CTO Mira Murati has also said, “I think less publicity would be good,” though it can “broaden the opportunities,” according to FastCompany.

Meta and Google have already introduced text-to-video capabilities into their own AI; however, the move marks a step forward for the popular ChatGPT, which until now has been limited to verbal outings.

Microsoft has invested more than $10 billion in OpenAI, and the partnership is key to powering its own Bing chatbot.

While the companies say that Bing is using the same GPT-3.5 model that the OpenAI chatbot currently uses, according to the New York Times it is “highly likely” that it is already using GPT-4.

Since its launch last November, ChatGPT has amassed over 100 million users, surpassing the time it took for TikTok to reach the same milestone in 7 months.