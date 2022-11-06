Information technology is not a static field, it is a dynamic field that provides a mental adaptation to novelties and “diversities” that are not indifferent.

Whether you are a professional or simply someone who in everyday life uses the phone for two things on the cross (and by “two things on the cross” we mean mail, photos, WhatsApp and little else) you need to know one thing: being stubborn in the IT world has never led to anything good.

A fairly recent example was the discontinuation of Flash, replaced by HTML5, despite the huge problems of Adobe Flash (formerly “Macromedia Flash”), the developers have stubbornly wanted to continue to offer it for “convenience”.

Unfortunately or fortunately computer science it is absolutely not a static thing, but it is a field that occupies our daily life and is constantly evolving.

Cyber ​​obstinacy: the flash case

To quote an institutional thing, the flash case is quite peculiar.

When it was closed many companies and institutions were in no way prepared for its divestment; the South African case is emblematic. of the tax office: they created an ad hoc browser pur to “keep alive” the flash player.

However, this would later cause some problems.

First of all it would have been very difficult to warn the user and convince her to download that browser to view the site, secondly all the problems related to the security of users’ personal data, but given the problem of users not having the appropriate browser, it made little sense from the start.

In fact, it never made sense to continue to persist with Flash Player, and this had already been reiterated before the disposal by the same proponents.

The case “I don’t want to abandon Windows 7”

The decommissioning of Windows 7 took place in January 2020, the sites were full of end of support of this operating system, yet many “daredevils” have continued to use it.

“Works“,”I’m fine with it, I can’t change“, These are usually the excuses of the average user, unaware of security problems with outdated, obsolete and no longer supported operating systems.

It should be reiterated that in computer science you have to know how to adapt to new things: you don’t run away from this principle! Something already seen here.

Users of Google Chrome, among other things, will have to be a little careful: the support of the Google browser will finish in January 2023; this is because 2023 is the last year of extended support (paid for companies or VAT numbers in general) of Windows 7.

As Google is already doing, many other programs will also be doing in the very near future.

Beyond this, the security risks between theft of personal data and so on are by no means few: for example, if you discover a bug or a backdoor not noticed before, there will be no future updates to fix these issues.

Among other things, it is not even rare that continuing to use it after two years from the end of its support, can give continuous disconnections from the network.

The case of Windows XP, the dawn of information technology that still “resist”

Although by now there are very few public computers that still use Windows XP, on the other hand it is not uncommon to still find it on an ATM or in some small shop with internet connection, for example.

It sounds unbelievable, yet million of people (and millions of computers) still use Windows XP.

As in the case of Windows 7, there are both companies that do not want to spend on new systems and new, safer infrastructures (and in some cases, they just don’t know and do not take into account the changes), and the average end user or not. he’s going to get used to a new operating system.

The security issues are the same as in Windows 7 (if not worse).

Why are this computer habit and obstinacy counterproductive?

Unfortunately, many people learn the “techniques” of using a PC or telephone in an “automatic” way completely “by heart”, convinced that “the systems are all the same” or that they learn patters “from point A to point B” but without understanding What takes you to point B.

Learning to use a smartphone or a PC in this way means learning it in a completely “mechanical” way, because the moment even one icon changes via an update you could go haywire.

It is not the use itself that is wrong: it is the use without understanding how things work (copy-paste, folders and files, drag-and-drop, etc.) that is totally wrong.

“I figured out how to use Windows XP [o Windows 7 o 10] and i won’t have any problems in the future“, This is (broadly) the thinking of many: I’m sorry but computer science doesn’t work like that.