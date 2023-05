Jack Dorsey, former chief executive and founder of Twitter, regrets having supported the purchase of the social network by billionaire Elon Musk. | Photo: Eli Vieira with Midjourney

After providing support in the long process of buying the social network by Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, the former executive director and founder of Twitter, now interested in promoting his new social network, Bluesky, criticizes the management of the Tesla billionaire. On Friday (28), Dorsey posted a series of comments on Bluesky, still in the testing phase, in which he concluded that “everything went downhill” on Twitter after the acquisition.

The founder is not responsible for the alleged poor state of the social network: “every company is for sale to whoever offers the most”, he explains. “Was I optimistic? Yes. Was the last word mine? No”. There was a moment when Twitter’s board of directors could have ended the process, when Musk tried to back out of the $44 billion (R$ 221 billion) offer. Instead, the board took Musk to court to make good on his promise. “I wish the board hadn’t forced the sale,” Dorsey said. His competitor Bluesky, which intends to be decentralized, was started when he was still executive director of Twitter, with investment from the social network.

Elon Musk did not respond to requests for a rebuttal to Dorsey sent by washington post, but on the same day, he was on the Bill Maher show on HBO, where he gave a 20-minute interview. He said that Twitter was “on the brink of bankruptcy” and therefore had to “take drastic action; there was no choice”.

Musk reduced the staff by 80%, emphasized the Twitter Blue subscription model, put an end to the old verification seals because, in his perception, they were distributed as ideological approval marks of opinions issued by each user. In addition, it gave selected journalists access to the Twitter Files, revealing one of the biggest scandals of collaboration between universities, NGOs, state agencies and social networks to promote Internet censorship. Musk’s management also developed a new fact-checking concept, the Community Notes, based on a digital democracy system in Taiwan, which it has already corrected with statements from President Lula and the White House.

Last week, Twitter announced that it will have a new monetization model for content creators and that publications will be able to sell articles individually. Brazil, however, was left out of the list of countries included in the new program.