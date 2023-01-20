Researcher Ranger Kylie Gray said her team was stunned by the “monster” frog, which weighed 2.7 kg and was believed to be a female.

She added: “We weighed the frog when we returned to the base late that afternoon, and it weighed 2.7 kg, which completely shocked and amazed us.”

She added: “It was 255mm long, but I think the Queensland Museum will measure it when they receive it.”

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that this is one of the largest frogs that has been found for a long time.

Earlier, the Guinness Book of Records recorded the largest frog in history, weighing 2.65 kg, recorded by a frog in Sweden in 1991.

Gray said the museum would examine whether it was the largest frog ever found.

Cane toads primarily feed on live insects, but they will consume anything they ingest, including pet food and household waste.

Frogs are among the most harmful animals in Australia and are now estimated to number over two billion.