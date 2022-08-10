The life of an obese is difficult … even after death!

Too fat to be buried next to his parents, but also to be cremated. After the pain of the death of Marco, a 51-year-old cook killed by colon cancerhis partner Nadia must now deal with the vicissitudes of a burial that is proving to be really problematic: “We could not choose the coffin: the one suitable for containing such a large body was of only one type. Marco (which weighed 180 kg, ed) wanted to be included in a niche next to the parents but even this was not possible, due to the standard measures of the niches. They told us that even the mouth of the crematorium was too small and that he would not enter it. So I say: all this is not admissible. We are breaking down the discrimination barriers of many groups of people and we have no regard for being overweight. The path of an obese is very difficult. Wherever you go, you are pointed out as one who eats too much and doesn’t care. But it is an easy judgment, it is not. In addition, there are many diseases that cannot be known. It would be an achievement if at least on the verge of death we managed to be all the same “.

