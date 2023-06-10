Cusco. The family that owns the Volkswagen similar to wheeljack He denied having rented his vehicle for the movie transformers which was recorded on various stages of the imperial city.

It wasn’t transformer! The owners explained how their 1981 Volkswagen combi ended up linked to “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”, filmed in Cusco. As is known, the unit is almost identical to the one that appears in the saga.

moises alvarez He told La Ultima that they have owned the vehicle for 10 years and that even the paint is original. However, he points out that he now had some modifications, such as stickers, to give him the appearance of the character.

He also added that the Cultural Association Transformers of Cusco He was the one who contacted them to participate in the parade. As recalled, last Tuesday June 6, the population of Cusco came to enjoy a parade of the ‘film vehicles’. There Wheeljack was present along with other characters such as Optimus Prime.

The family commented that they never imagined being in a similar situation, in which they are asked for photos and greeted by their vehicle and the popularity of Transformers. “We have never been in a situation like this, they are mixed feelings”, they said.

On the other hand, the citizen clarified: “The car is not the one that appears in the film. The cars that appear in the film were brought from USA and they took them away. They contacted me about the similarity, the color and we have adapted it. Even so, we are very happy to have a car that looks like it.”

Finally, they took the opportunity to invite to see the film.