The play, a drama in five scenes, was written in 1933. In the first act, the servant enters a blue-walled stage to find the director seated, dressed in a morning coat.

– Mister.

– That?

– There is the public.

– What happens.

On Monday, May 29, Pedro Sánchez woke up as the director of the drama in five paintings written by Federico García Lorca, in the middle of a completely blue stage, the one that had resulted from the municipal and regional elections held the day before. His party, the PSOE, had lost almost all regional power to the Popular Party (PP) and practically the same thing had happened in the local elections. He then had two options: hold out until the general elections scheduled for the end of the year or, in a decision of great risk —with the Socialist leaders mired in depression and his partner in government broken—, submit his position to the decision of the public.

Just a week before the elections on July 23, during a trip by AVE to a rally in Valencia, Sánchez uttered a catchphrase up to three times that actually seemed like an incantation: “Against all odds.” He reminded us —or reminded himself— that both his party’s primaries and the vote of no confidence in Mariano Rajoy had been against the wind: “I have never had easy elections.” At that time, he seemed the only one in the PSOE who had true faith in achieving a result capable of stopping the bloc made up of the PP and Vox. José Marcos, the editor of this newspaper that covers the information of the PSOE, remembers: “In the days following the call, various secretaries of the organization —the party plumbers, those who control the mechanisms— told me: we only have 20% of options; the following week they said 30%, and the last week, although very prudently, they commented: something is happening, something that goes under the radar and that the polls are not picking up, but we see the militancy unleashed, as it did We haven’t seen her for a long time.”

We have taken a quick trip. Madrid, Seville, Barcelona, ​​San Sebastian. A not-so-scientific tour to talk to leaders and militants from those places where the PSOE has resisted or even won the general elections with an amplitude more typical of other times. The question was surely easier than the answer: what was that something that woke up the militants and socialist sympathizers? We were expecting, as it happened, the more or less obvious answers —those that speak of the resistance at the head of the PP and Vox, or of the campaign against Sánchez’s attack, or of the appearance of Zapatero as an unexpected cheerleader…—, but we were looking for rather that “something” that the PSOE plumbers could not detect. The journalist Lourdes Lucio, who knows Andalusian politics like no one else, advised two names to start the investigations: Javier Fernández de los Ríos and José Caballos.

Fernández de los Ríos is, in addition to the general secretary of the PSOE of Seville, mayor of La Rinconada since 2007 and president of the Seville Provincial Council. He takes for granted that the response of the Sevillian socialists —”we have won in 84 municipalities out of the 106 that the province has”— is due to the aforementioned reasons, common to all the territories, but he adds something else: “There is a memory that goes from generation to generation. People here had a very bad time during the 40 years of Francoism, and the PSOE was later, for 37 years, the party that gave them oxygen to have and enjoy a reasonable standard of living. That is not forgotten, and although sometimes people get angry with the party —because of measures they don’t like, because of certain non-exemplary actions of some leaders— they don’t end up breaking. Sometimes they slap you on the wrist to let you know you’re not on the right track, but when you need them they’re there, like a family”.

A high leader of the PP in the Parliament of Andalusia assures that even in the most successful moments of his party —which now governs with an absolute majority— he usually tells his colleagues: “You must not trust yourself. The PSOE of Andalusia is a fallen giant, which as soon as it gets up can destroy you.

If Fernández de los Ríos is one of the most powerful and future socialist leaders, José Caballos has been one of the great die-hards of the Andalusian PSOE since the times of Felipe González and Alfonso Guerra. More than a regional deputy – who was for eight legislatures – or senator, he was the power in the shadows, the man who knew everything. As a training teacher, he has a great facility for telling things, often in the form of metaphors. “Look, here being a socialist is like being from Sevilla or Betis, or from an Easter brotherhood. You can get angry with your team, and criticize the way the president does things, but at most you stop going to the field —or voting in this case— but you never stop being part of your team.”

“Pedro Pacheco said that in reality what the PSOE has are vietcong. He would say: You had a lot of vietcong, that you do not see them, that they are hidden, they do not make noise, and all of a sudden they start to come out and mess with you. And the truth is that the reality is that. Our people are still there. Our neighborhoods and our towns are full of people like that, who, even though they are not affiliated, feel socialist, and when certain things happen, they get up and react,” says Caballos. And he adds: “Each election that passes we have fewer people who remember how the war was here or how the dictatorship was or how Andalusia has improved. But our people, the people on the left, tend to be compassionate; people attentive to what is happening around them, and when they see that they want to interfere in the life of a neighbor who is gay or the daughter of a neighbor who is lesbian, they get up and say: man, not that way, let the creatures that live their life in peace. There, with things like that, the reaction occurs. It is then when those vietcong those that Pacheco was talking about get up and turn the elections around.”

In Badalona, ​​the socialist militant José Luis Díaz Torrevejano tries to explain what happened in a city that had just granted Xavier García Albiol an absolute majority just a couple of months ago and that in the general elections has turned the tables on him until the point that, in the 34 neighborhoods of the municipality —including the three in the center, with a marked independence character—, the Socialist Party of Catalonia (PSC) has won. “Here the alarm went off,” he explains, “when we saw live what was happening with the PP and Vox pacts, in Valencia, in Castilla y León, and especially in Extremadura, which we saw live. People said: we don’t want this for the Government of Spain. If you add to this that Santiago Abascal threatened to bring the conflict back to Catalonia, you realize that not only people on the left have mobilized, but the pro-independence voter has also resorted to the useful vote.

Rafaela Romero has just been elected socialist deputy for Gipuzkoa. On Friday afternoon, in a hotel in San Sebastián, she provided a different, albeit complementary, reading of the reasons that have given the PSOE victory in Euskadi and Catalonia. “I believe”, she explains, “that on this occasion the progressive majority has voted to recover Spain. We have spent a few years in which the idea of ​​Spain was in the power of a few who said who is Spanish and who is not. And in these elections it has been seen that there is another Spain, a different Spain, which brings together people on the left and those who are not on the left, who have shared projects, the same dreams, the same problems. This country has to belong to everyone, all the time, and we cannot always be recovering it in an epic way, but constantly, all the time. Even nationalists have to be concerned. Or was Spain not built with the nationalists when democracy was recovered? I believe that this government that the right wing branded as Frankenstein has been the government of the recovery of common struggles. People have seen that we have achieved the social shield, so that when you are at the top, you are fine, but that you are also protected when things go wrong for you”.

One of Pedro Sánchez’s last campaign rallies was precisely in San Sebastián. The turnout exceeded expectations. Many former councilors —of those who lived half their lives under escort, from burial to burial because of ETA— stayed on the stairs. The president noticed and came over to greet them. The leader of the Basque socialists, Eneko Andueza, belongs to another generation, the one that no longer has to look under the car thanks to the courage of their elders, but that surprisingly sees how —from the PP and from Vox— they are accused of collusion with the ETA entourage. Andueza, as other militants consulted in Seville or Barcelona have done, stressed that there is something in the Socialist Party that the rest of the parties do not have and that, in circumstances like the current ones, is decisive. “The presence”, he assures, “people know, because they see us in the houses of the town, that when bad weather comes, when coexistence is at risk, in the hardest times of ETA or during the Ibarretxe government, the table of salvation is the PSE. And that now we are also capable of giving stability to the country, governing with the PNV, but without losing our identity and our criteria”. And he adds: “The people here have mobilized because they see that the atrocities that Isabel Díaz Ayuso says do not correspond to the reality we live in. I wonder: who is in charge of the Euskadi PP so that he does not raise his voice and tell Ayuso that all these things are outrageous?

Federico García Lorca wrote the play The public in 1933. It was not released until 56 years later.