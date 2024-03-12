Chiara Ferragni responds to a fan who considered her “lucky” to have Fedez as an “added value”. Her words put a point on separation.

The words of Chiara Ferragni on Instagram they fuel the hypotheses of a deep crisis with her husband Fedez, a bottomless darkness where uncertainties and the very future of the couple sink. The influencer, responding to a fan who considered her “lucky” to have Fedez as an “added value”, froze everyone with a truly unexpected response.

A comment that leaves little room for doubt is the one released by Chiara Ferragni. “Unfortunately, it wasn't my choice”: the words immediately cause an unexpected chill in the fans who have followed and continue to follow the Ferragnez affair. There decision to end the marriagetherefore, would have been taken by Fedez, as in truth already hypothesized by some rumors.

THE reasons for the crisis they still remain shrouded in mystery, several are hypothesized, from arguments over the two extremely distant characters, even in the “light” they express, up to the choice not to immediately fire the manager responsible for conduct linked to the charity scandals. Fedez's choice to leave the Milan penthouse shared with his wife and children seems to have confirmed the seriousness of the situation.

The couple, who until a few months ago appeared happy and close-knit on social media, now appear more distant than ever. Their last separate interviews and the deletion of some couple photo on Instagram they fuel the suspicion that their relationship has now come to an end.

Despite the pain and disappointment, Chiara Ferragni focuses on her children and her work. The influencer published some photos of her smiling and serene, busy with her professional projects. Fedez, on the other side of this ideal barricade, maintains silence. The rapper has not released any official statement on the crisis with his wife, limiting himself to publishing some videos on Instagram in which he appears only thoughtful, at times melancholy.

The hope of fans is that the couple can find a way to overcome this difficult moment and find serenity again. However, the conditions do not appear to be positive. Meanwhile, it seems that everything is the work of Fedez, if we can rely solely on the words of Chiara Ferragni.