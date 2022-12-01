Australia is one of the great surprises of the World Cup. They managed to qualify for the round of 16, beat Denmark in the decisive match and now they are looking forward to giving the big hit against the Argentine team.
Although few imagined that they would advance in the round, it must be explained that nothing is by chance and there is strong growth in local football. There is an important development and the results are being seen on the field of play.
Australia is a country that breathes rugby, but where soccer is increasingly important. There is more and more money put into the A-Leaguethe local league and several of those players today shine in Qatar.
How does the league work? First you have to overcome a regular league and then it is defined in direct knockouts. Today they participate twelve clubs (eleven Australians and one New Zealander) and a peculiarity is that there are no promotions or relegations.
The last champion is Western United and the most successful in the country’s history is Sydney. Who are the local soccer representatives on Graham Arnold’s list? Andrew Redmayne (Sydney), Mathew Leckie and Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne) and Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United FC) and Garang Kuol and Jason Cummings (Coast Mariners). Will they make history against Argentina?
