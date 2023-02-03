Gerard Piqué he couldn’t get a breather even on his birthday. The former Barcelona soccer player, who this Thursday, February 2, reached 36 years of age, made the covers of different tabloid media because his ex-partner, Shakira from Barranquilla, also celebrated his birth on the same day.

As could be seen on social networks, the Colombian singer received a couple of gifts, from entertainment programs, which continue to show that the separation from Piqué is a topic that arouses interest in the general public.

And in the midst of this situation, the assertion of the Spanish program ‘Four a day’ has gained echo in the press. This, because they say that Shakira supposedly hired a detective to “discover” Piqué’s possible infidelity.

And, as reported by media such as ‘Prensa Libre’, The images obtained by said researcher speak for themselves.

Pique’s photos

Until now, according to versions of the Spanish press, the alleged infidelity that Piqué would have committed while he was with Shakira would have been revealed by some jars of jam.

According to the entertainment program ‘Socialité’, from Telecinco, Shakira realized that something was happening with Piqué after there had been in his house an irregular consumption of jam.

As said ‘show’, and as replicated by other media, Piqué would not eat jam, but when Shakira was not there, apparently, someone else did consume it.

In fact, ‘Socialité’ states that “toast with jam” would be the “favorite breakfast” of Clara Chía Martí, Piqué’s new partner. As if she was the one who ate said food.

Now, in the last few hours, this theory was added to the series of photographs that a detective supposedly “hired by Shakira” took of Piqué.

According to what they say, the photos would have been taken in March, when Shakira was part of an American TV program.



“Shakira hired a detective to follow Gerard Piqué and discovered his infidelity with Clara Chía”headlines the Spanish newspaper ‘Marca’ in the related note.

Regarding the photographs, ‘Prensa Libre’ says: “The images of Piqué, which would also have the appearance of Clara Chía Martí, would have confirmed this infidelity and are currently in the possession of the Colombian singer.”

Until now, it has never been confirmed that there has been any infidelity in the relationship between Piqué and Shakira. In fact, none of them has spoken about it.

