Resident Evil Village finally reached the market and gamers will have the opportunity to try this new adventure of Capcom, which is having a good reception so far.

Chris redfield He appeared from the first advances as a mysterious figure whose purpose was not entirely clear, and believe it or not, he was not going to be the only hero of the saga to return.

It was recently revealed that Resident Evil Village handled the possibility of including Ada Wong, and there are even illustrations where it appears.

Ada Wong could be your support in Resident Evil Village

The Collector’s Edition and the Complete Edition of the game included a DLC called ‘Trauma Pack’, which includes some notes on the production and art of the game, where they made this discovery.

The art is named ‘The Ethan Winters Tragedy’, and it includes various illustrations, but of all of them one drew attention to show Ada Wong with a peculiar outfit.

Apparently, she was considered to appear as a supporting character in Resident Evil Village, but her participation was not considered for the final product.

As you can see, she wore an outfit similar to the one that medics wore during the Black Death, albeit with some modifications that made her look more heroic.

This piece of art is accompanied by a short description where it is mentioned that they planned to use it to save Ethan at a certain point in history.

Unfortunately, this concept was scrapped in some of the development stages, leaving us wanting to see it in Resident Evil Village.

We still do not know if they plan to launch a DLC as happened in the seventh installment of this title, but it would be great if they included it with an adventure of its own.

At the moment there is no information about it, so we’ll see if they dare.

