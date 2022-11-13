Fisciano, the defense of the wife of the man who threw his 2-year-old daughter out of the window: he says he was not himself

There are still many points to be clarified on the sad story of 2 year old girl thrown out the window by her dad. Her mother, from what the lawyer says, continues to defend her husband, saying that on that occasion she was not into herself and that she has an inner malaise.

The 40-year-old man, meanwhile, is in the prison house local and its conditions are not exactly good. This is because it says to do not remember more what happened, not even having gone in front of the magistrate, to confess his gesture.

The lawyer Ersilia Trotta for the mother, in an interview with The morningexplained what she thinks of her husband and what happened that one morning. The attorney in the interview stated:

For me he has always been an exemplary father, affectionate with the little girl and with her whole family. He had an excellent relationship with his little daughter. She says that her husband was not himself on that occasion.

He wasn’t well. He cannot explain it in any other way because there was no shadow of a family quarrel, there was a family unit that lived in a tidy, welcoming house, where you could breathe tranquility.

2-year-old girl thrown out of the window: the facts

The events took place around 10 on Sunday October 30. Precisely in a building located in Corso San Vincenzo Ferreri, a Fiscianoin the province of Salerno.

The man said he changed it and subsequently threw it from the window of the third floor house, driven by God’s request. The fall of the little girl was cushioned by a net and fortunately, her conditions are not never appeared serious.

Another serious episode had occurred just a few days earlier. The man, under the building, had started yelling that someone would taken away the daughter. Consequently, both the carabinieri and the health workers had arrived.

The doctors of the hospital, after all the necessary checks, gave him his discharge, prescribing him a strong calming.