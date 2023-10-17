There was no ‘chiquitingo’ in ‘At the bottom there is room’. ‘Charo’ and ‘Koky’ were willing to have a romantic encounter in secret, but they did not imagine that Joel would catch them and prevent their long-awaited date from taking place. In chapter 327 of the América TV series it was possible to see how Paul Vega’s character and ‘Jimmy”s mother agreed to meet in the early morning after ‘Don Gil’ treated ‘Charito”s ex-husband badly for buying at his store sending Felix.

‘Koky’ told what happened to ‘Charito’, who told him that he would like to be with him to console him, in addition to sleeping together as they did before. So her still husband couldn’t think of a better idea for her to visit him at Diego Montalbán’s house, since if he went to the Gonzales’ house, he could end up lynched. The plan was for ‘Charo’ to escape through the kitchen window, but the unexpected happened.

Joel discovered ‘Charo’ in a mysterious situation on ‘AFHS’

‘Charito’ accepted the meeting with ‘Koky’ even though it was very risky because of what his family might think and that’s how it happened. When it was time to sneak out, Joel discovered her leaving her room late at night. ‘Charo’, to go unnoticed, told her son that she had heard a noise in the kitchen, so she was going to go see, but the popular ‘Fish Face’ responded no, because it could be a thief and that Better go into his room so he can check.

When Joel goes to check the kitchen, ‘Charito’ takes the opportunity to call ‘Koky’ and give her the bad news that she could no longer visit him because her son is awake and could discover her. At that, Jimmy’s mother’s husband stayed with a rose in his hand and confessed that he couldn’t sleep well.

