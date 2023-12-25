I Inside The Old Year Dying is the celebrated new album by PJ Harvey (England, 54 years old), which anticipates a tour that, next year, will bring her to Spain: on June 1 she will be in Barcelona (Primavera Sound) and on the 7th in Madrid (Noches del Botanical). This will be his first concert in the capital in 17 years (his last step was at Summercase in 2007) and his first outside the framework of a major festival since he performed at the Sala Pachá in 1995. This may be one of the keys so that the – not at all cheap – Botánico tickets were sold out the same day they went on sale.

What may sound like routine news (PJ-Harvey's new-album-and-tour) is not at all. Firstly, because each new work by the British woman plays with the unpredictable, defies expectations and you never know where he is going to turn out. And, secondly, because it has now become known that the artist was on the verge of leaving music, at least in this type of formats.

PJ Harvey at the Kosmopolis festival in Barcelona in 2017. felix corchado

In principle, there were no warning signs due to the seven years that had passed since its previous launch. (The Hope Six Demolition Project, 2016). We have already become accustomed to these cycles of silence being natural in the recording life of artists with a long career. And it wasn't a total silence either: during this time, the artist was reissuing her entire back catalog with extra albums that included her demos, she published the box B-Sides, Demos & Rarities and composed music for the play All About Eve and for the series The Virtues and Bad Sisters. Furthermore, in the renowned Peaky Blinders, Their songs were played frequently.

PJ Harvey on the 'Let England Shake' tour. JORDI VIDAL (REDFERNS)

But, in an interview recently given to journalist Ann Powers in the NPR, National Public Radio in the United States confessed that he lost connection with music. “I felt like a kind of breakup, as if the fun I felt when I started making songs at 17 had disappeared, that kind of absolute joy.” She recognizes that a few words from filmmaker and visual artist Steve McQueen helped her creatively unlock her: “What do you love? You love words, images and music. Just imagine what you can do with those three things without thinking that it has to be anything in particular, not a painting, not a record…” In the end, it was a book with a long narrative poem, Orlam –published in April 2022- which reconnected her with the world and prompted her to compose again.

Something more than a poetic pause

In recent years, Polly Jean Harvey has been training very seriously as a poet. In 2013 she gave her first recital at the British Library (London) and, in 2015, she published her first book of poems, The Hollow Of The Hand. Later, he decided to improve his technique by taking classes for three years with the Scottish author Don Paterson. From there it flowed orlam, which has seduced a good part of British literary criticism for its use of the local dialect of Dorset (in the southwest of England) and for how it incorporates ancestral rituals and superstitions from that area. She was so satisfied that she even gave several interviews to promote it, something she had eluded for more than a decade, said to be due to her extreme shyness and reluctance to reveal too much information about herself. In fact, the almost total absence of autobiographical material in her work has always been notable and she has felt quite annoyed when attempts have been made to infer things about herself from the lyrics of her songs, especially at the beginning of the song. her trajectory.

He came to think of adapting Orlam to the theater In fact, he tried it with director Ian Rickson and actors Ben Whishaw and Colin Morgan, but things didn't quite work out. What began to emerge were songs, to the point that the new album can be considered an expansion of his latest poetic work, from which he takes up landscapes, themes and spirit. From the theatrical tests he has kept some parts recited by the two actors and has also experimented with field recordings in an unorthodox way. Proof of his firm belief in this album is that, in the first part of his tour, he performs it in its entirety and in order, and then gives way to another set with songs selected from his entire repertoire. She says that she has served to renew her self-confidence, to give her another strength.

Three decades of experience in continuous transformation

In reality, all this will come as little surprise to anyone who has more or less closely followed Polly Jean Harvey's career since she emerged in 1991 with the single Dress. At that time, music was not his priority either. The daughter of hippie-bohemian parents with peculiar cultural tastes (as a child she was lulled to Captain Beefheart records and blues and dark folk), she had a multidisciplinary artistic training. She was studying sculpture at the prestigious Central Saint Martins arts university in London when the label Too Pure offered her a record deal to release her first album, Dry, and that made him redirect his career towards sound. But that ethic of an art school woman has branched out into many of her subsequent projects. Her work with the photographer and filmmaker Seamus Murphy is well-known and she even dabbled in acting with filmmakers like Hal Hartley, in addition to exhibiting sculptural and pictorial work, already with a lower profile. Especially groundbreaking was her idea of ​​turning the recording of The Hope Six Demolition Project in an art installation. He set up an ephemeral studio in The Somerset House gallery in London, where the band recorded their work while, through a glass, the public could see the process in real time.

PJ Harvey in another promotional photo for his new album. Steve Gullick

When PJ Harvey was still understood as a rock trio (completed by Rob Ellis on drums and Ian Oliver on bass), it emerged as part of the alternative explosion of the early '90s. His second album, Rid Of Me, was produced by guru Steve Albini in the same year as In Utero of Nirvana (1993), coincided with the rise of groups like Hole and Breeders and with the feminist punk movement of the riot grrrl. But she immediately disassociated herself from all that. The trio dissolved after supporting U2 on tour zooclothes, But her time in the big stadiums was not so fruitless for her, since the manager of the Irish band, Paul McGuinness, offered her his services.

By the time, in 1995, he released his third album, To Bring You My Love, She already inhabited her own world, surprising with a highly theatrical image of a femme fatale that updated the sound of the blues and took it into new territories. Comparisons of her with Patti Smith or the stars no longer surfaced so much. grunge of the moment as with the transformations of David Bowie or with contemporaries such as Radiohead, Björk (with whom he shared a suggestive and historical version of the Satisfaction of the Rolling Stones at a Brit Awards ceremony) or Nick Cave (with whom, at that time, she had a stormy relationship). They were more accurate associations but, still, insufficient and unfair to label an artist who, at the level of Is This Desire? (1998) was already immersed in another universe, a timeless folk with pre-Raphaelite aesthetics and sound design in which electric tearing converged with organic preciousness and electronic influences. Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea (2000) propelled her to stardom, thanks to catchy, incendiary rock songs while draped in neon lights, black leather and dominatrix heels. Those of us who saw it live at the 2001 Benicássim Festival will never forget it. Then the warm Uh Huh Her (2004) could be considered a self-boycott if it were not for the fact that, on stage, he continued to remain infallible. White Chalk (2007) was another completely unexpected change of direction, an underrated album in which he visited for the first time a mythological, romantic and dark Dorset with a Victorian aura and the piano and the autoharp as central instruments, and which was accompanied by a tour in the who acted completely alone.

A new protest song

Her career was already completely amortized with seven albums that had elevated her as one of the essential musical creators not only of her time, but even of all time. But no one expected that all that would shake up even more. In 2011 she delivered what, for many, is her masterpiece: Let England Shake. A total reinvention of their sound, imagining a new folk and a new protest song. The album offers a disenchanted vision of his country and its imperialist and warmongering history with the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as a backdrop. It was also his first collaboration with Seamus Murphy, who created disarming clips for each of his songs. Never before has PJ Harvey's work been so explicitly political, but here he began a growing trend. The following year, he recorded Shaker Aamer, a song about a prisoner in Guantánamo who went on hunger strike and, in 2015, traveled with Murphy to Kosovo, Afghanistan and Washington in an experience of humanistic and geopolitical observation that gave rise to the book of poems and photographs The Hollow Of The Hand, the album The Hope Six Demolition Project and the documentary A Dog Called Money, directed by Murphy, which participated in the Berlin Film Festival. On the album, PJ basically played the saxophone – the instrument with which he started in the late 80s in the group Automatic Dlamini – and accompanied it on a dazzling tour with a nine-person band.

PJ Harvey, during his concert at Primavera Sound. XT (WireImage)

“Before Let England Shake, I was absorbed by reading poets who wrote about the war. Then I felt the need to convey horrible things in beautiful language. Quite often, poems of great beauty talk about something very violent or ugly. That attracted me, so I tried to do the same thing that so many poets had done for centuries,” he explained last year to Rolling Stone when he promoted Orlam. “With that album and with Hope Six…, I was looking outward, at the political landscape, at what was happening in the world. I think I've always followed my instinct as a writer, and my instinct was telling me that I needed to change the scale to go back down to a smaller scale. “A person, a town, a forest, was practically all I needed as a place of rest or, if you prefer, as a place to gather my energies again.” Everything, in fact, is connected and full of meaning in the unpredictable creative universe of PJ Harvey.

