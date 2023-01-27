Wonderful news for the couple formed by Natalia Comparisons and Andrea Zelletta. The two, linked since 2019, have in fact announced on their Instagram accounts that they will soon become parents for the first time. In the published photos, the protagonist is the model’s tummy, now clearly visible.

Credit: natyparagoni – Instagram

The story between Natalia and Andrea began in the studios Mediaset Of Men and women. Zelletta was tronista in that edition, but Natalia had initially chosen to court the Spanish Ivan Gonzales.

At the end of the process, Gonzales took the model outside, announcing that he wanted to choose her. However, Natalia, who had already begun to know Andrea as well, he said no and so she threw herself into the arms of what would become the man of her life.

A lot of time has passed since those days. She has established herself on social media as influencers very popular, model and make-up expert. He, Andrea, is currently the deejay and his name is among the most requested in the Italian scene.

Through ups and downs their story has grown with them and has also surpassed them moments of tension. Like when he entered the house of the Big Brother VIP and rumors reached him of a alleged betrayal of herwhich, however, was later denied.

The sweet announcement of Natalia Paragoni and Andrea Zelletta

Credit: natyparagoni – Instagram

Today Natalia Paragoni and Andrea Zelletta are happier than ever. They coexist for some time now and they have been living their love nest with the two little dogs they are very close to.

Soon, however, they will have to make some room because their family will get bigger again, and it’s time with the arrival of a beautiful baby. The model is pregnant and she is preparing to become a mother for the first time at the age of 26.

Credit: natyparagoni – Instagram

The two announced it with a joint post on Instagramin which they wrote: