A dream that came true: Hilary Swank gave birth to her first two children at the age of 48

After nine months of anxious waiting, the dream of Hilary Swank it has finally come true. The actress, star of world cinema and winner of two Academy Awards, has in fact given birth to her first children, twins at the age of 48. The interpreter herself took care of giving the happy announcement on her social channels.

Credit: hilaryswank – Instagram

A desire that the movie star had for many years, ever since she was married to Chad Lowe. The two were husband and wife for 10 years, from 1997 to 2007, before going their separate ways.

In the meantime, the years have passed and becoming a mother for Hilary seemed more and more like a mirage. Then a new hope, together with a new love, the one with the entrepreneur Philip Schneider.

After a few years of dating, the two got married married in 2018 and last year, in the autumn of 2022, they discovered that they were pregnant not with a child, but even with two.

The announcement was made by the actress herself, awarded as best actress at the Oscars 2 times, for the films Million Dollar Baby by Clint Eastwood e Boys Don’t Cry by Kimberly Peirce.

Guest in an episode of Good Morning America Hilary Swank had in fact explained that she was pregnant and that the children would have been two.

Hilary Swank finally mom

Since the announcement, the actress has done nothing but share with her followers Instagram his joy at the happy event that was about to come in his life.

Picture of ultrasounds he was born in baby bump they were a constant during the nine months of pregnancy and yesterday, on the day we call Easter Monday in Italy, the best news arrived, that of the birth of the children.

The photo shows the new mother watching the sunset with her parents two children in the arms. In addition, he added:

It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍 👼🏼 Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Live from pure Paradise. 🙌🏽

Still names unknown which the 48-year-old actress gave to her children. Countless i congratulatory messages that Swank and her husband have received, including from well-known personalities of cinema and entertainment.