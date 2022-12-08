Invested and killed on the Gra: a witness appears on the death of Alessia Sbal

A witness appears in the case of the death of Alessia Sbal, the young woman run over and killed on the GRA in Rome last December 4th.

For the accident, a truck driver with a clean record, 47-year-old Flavio Focassati, was arrested, accused of vehicular homicide and hit and miss because the driver did not stop after running over the woman.

Before dying, however, the woman contacted the emergency service and spoke on the phone with a friend of hers to whom she said: “That truck is cutting me off, but what is it doing? Hey, are you crazy? He came on me. I have to attack, I have to attack.”

Now, the case takes on even more yellow contours after the testimony of the cameraman Paolo Piccini, who, according to what he reveals The Republicrevealed that he witnessed a fight between the truck and the woman’s panda.

“I was on the junction, it was drizzling. I was with three other people in the car. The Panda was in the central lane, the truck in the internal lane. I remember they were very close, almost juxtaposed. At one point the truck started to go to the left ending up in the central lane and crashing into the right front part of the Panda” said the witness.

“A few pieces of the mudguard and taillight, it seems to me, from the Panda flew off” added the man, whose testimony however does not stop there.

“The road was wet and we weren’t going fast – Paolo Piccini continues – I was next to the Panda and I saw that the woman driving was very angry after the collision. She didn’t have her cell phone to her ear. She accelerated suddenly, she went in front of the truck and braked to make it stop. It seemed like a risky move to me. All of us behind slowed down and I saw that the Panda and the truck pulled over to the hard shoulder. Then we went further, I couldn’t stop”.

The witness, therefore, says he is convinced that it was not an accident: “I did not see the moment in which that woman was overwhelmed. But it seems impossible to me that that lorry driver didn’t notice the lady in the street. Especially if, as I’ve read, she was wearing a reflective jacket. It wasn’t a car accident, that man killed her.”