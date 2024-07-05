The Sol Del Putamayo is a ritual in which you take a poison obtained from frogs, sold as an effective remedy against asthma: it costs 400 euros but Alex paid with his life

Alex Marangona 25-year-old bartender from Marcon, was found lifeless on a small island in the Piave River in Ciano del Montello on July 2, two days after his disappearance. According to initial reconstructions, Marangon had participated in a shamanic rite known as Sun of Putamayo, which involved the consumption of ayahuasca and poisonous secretions from an Amazonian frog, practices that may have contributed to his death.

Alex Marangon had decided to take part in this ritual of “healing with the power of the forest”, led by the shaman Andrea Zuin and his companion Tatiana Marchetto. The cost varied between 200 and 400 euros. Marangon, who suffers from asthma, was looking for alternative medicine and had placed his hopes in this ceremony. Between 3 and 6 in the morning, Alex would have left the place of the ceremony, then disappeared into thin air.

During the ceremony, Alex could have taken ayahuascaa psychedelic substance banned in Italy, with reactions similar to LSD. He would also have undergone the ritual Kambowhich involves applying the skin secretion of an Amazonian frog to wounds specially created by burning the skin. This practice, believed to be purifying, however, involves serious side effects such as vomiting, diarrhea, edema, tachycardia and, in cases of intoxication, damage to internal organs and convulsions, potentially lethal.

The investigations and the first results

Initially, it was thought that Marangon’s disappearance was linked to a voluntary departure or a misstep in the river. However, the investigations revealed disturbing details. The prosecutor of Treviso, Mark Martanihe has declared:

“At this stage there are no obvious signs of drowning, nor of violent death. The results of the autopsy will be decisive.”

The PM Giovanni Valmassoi has opened a file for death following another crime, without however registering any suspects at the moment.

The assignment of theautopsy has been assigned to the pathologist Alberto Furlanetto who will examine the body to determine the presence of water in the lungs, excluding drowning or not. Toxicological tests will also be carried out to establish the presence of drugs, alcohol or ayahuasca decoctions and other substances used in the ritual. Particular attention will be paid to the wounds found on the body, including a swollen eye, perhaps following a fall, and an abdominal laceration, attributed to a fox bite. Both elements exclude external violence.

Alex’s testimonies and last hours

Alex’s parents have ruled out the presence of satanic rites, confirming that the young man had left the group to head towards the river. Some friends present at the ceremony reported seeing him and following him for a short distance, then turning back. The ceremony, initially described as a party, turned into a small meeting by invitation, to which Alex was introduced by an acquaintance. According to the testimonies collected by the Carabinieri, Marangon took ayahuasca both in the afternoon and on the evening of his disappearance. After the first intake, Alex took a bath in the Piave under the supervision of other participants. After the second intake, he was never seen alive again.

