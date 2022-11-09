A boy wanted to impress his girlfriend, he invited her to a game to teach her his skills, but not everything went as planned, because, despite insisting so much, the girlfriend agreed to accompany him to a soccer game for the first time, but he didn’t even play.

On TikTok every day various videos go viral due to a certain touch of drama, nostalgia, sadness and love, but this story had a little of everything, as if it were one of the best soap operas, because a boy had idealized a plan to look good with the woman he conquers every day, but what was imagined did not come out.

In the clip that the “@cesarbkofficial” account shared on the Chinese social network, he showed the spectacular moment along with the description, “What’s up people?”.

During the first part you can see the girl who, after insisting so much, agreed to go see him play for the first time, but things don’t always go the way you want.

Since the footballer said that his teammates put him as a substitute, so he could not show his talent for the ball to his romantic partner.

However, the man was very happy, smiling from side to side, because he could not contain his emotion, so he commented, “I was very proud to have won but…”.

The young woman’s reaction was what surprised all Internet users, since while they were in the car, she pointed out to him, “Seriously Cesar, the first time I agreed to come to watch your game and you don’t play, you’ve been at the next to me all the time, but you haven’t played a second”.

So the boy told her that he wouldn’t invite her to the game again because she started telling him “Alternate”, which is why users began to criticize the girl by not supporting himwhile others claim that it is just a game.

Among the comments, you can read, “go aunt, I should support you, otherwise, she’s not the right one”, “I don’t see anything wrong with the girl haha ​​she just told the truth”.