05/19/2023 – 8:53 am

On a sunny street in Hiroshima, a tourist looks around, but instead of seeing an avenue, he witnesses a scene of horror, among flames and charred bodies.

The image is part of a virtual reality tour of this Japanese city that shows what the place looked like before, during and after the atomic bombing of August 6, 1945.

It can be a bewildering experience, but Hiroshi Yamaguchi, whose company proposes these visits, believes it can help to understand the impact of the US attack at the end of World War II.

“I think even some people who live in Hiroshima don’t know that what is now Peace Park used to be a real city where people lived,” the 44-year-old told AFP.

“Seeing it not just in photography, but also experiencing it immersively, it’s easier to understand,” he said.

The visit begins at what is now the Hiroshima Park Rest House, where the fuel rationing union operated at the time of the attack.

This location was only 170 meters from the hypocenter of the explosion and only one of the 37 people who were in the building survived, having been in the basement when the bomb fell.

The tour is based in part on what you saw when you left there. These images haunted him for the rest of his life.

In all, around 140,000 people died in the attack. The visit lasts approximately one hour and leads to a discussion with the participants.

– “There was a city” –

Sergio Wang, a 64-year-old Brazilian, considered the tour “impressive”.

“When it starts, there are two people on the bridge and suddenly (…) you hear the noise of the plane, and you see a flash, as if the bomb had exploded”, he reported.

“I think it’s impressive because I haven’t seen anything like this (before) and you can look around, inspect whatever you want,” he added.

According to Yamaguchi, some people found the experience too immersive and discontinued the tour.

But children, who are given a different version of the ride, often seem to relate better to virtual reality than the still images of the past.

Yamaguchi’s company is mainly dedicated to other types of tourism, although this trip through the Peace Park is exciting for this descendant of hibakusha (bomb survivor).

“I wanted to show that there was a before, that there was a city and that it was rebuilt by many people”, he says.

Before opening the site, he asked another hibakusha, Hiroshi Harada, former director of the Hiroshima Museum, to perform the experiment.

Harada later told him that the images had a limitation: they failed to capture the smell of burnt and decaying humans, which had haunted him for decades.

"He watched (the film) and said to me, 'It wasn't like that. It was worse.'"
























