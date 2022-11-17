“Al fondo hay sitio” continues to make fans laugh with their witty scenes, like the one in which they imitated “The price of history”. This ninth season, despite having said goodbye to beloved characters, has proven its status as a star production on the content grid of America TV, thanks to the enviable rating levels that it still generates. But are the salaries of their actors commensurate with the popularity of their characters?

In a recent video, the tiktoker Actriz de barrio revealed how much artists usually earn for their participation in Peruvian series. While the salaries sound pretty juicy, it wasn’t always that way.

In the middle of this year, Ursula Boza brought to light, in an interview with the podcast Things happen for a reason from Christopher Gianotti, how much he was paid when he entered the show.

Úrsula Boza and Christopher Gianotti share the podcast Things happen for a reason”. Photo: Úrsula Boza/Facebook

How did Úrsula Boza get to “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Before the opportunity to join the cast of “AFHS” came her way, Boza was an entertainer on the children’s show “Pipo: el amigo del tiempo”; However, her contract ended and the program ended with its broadcasts.

It was during this period that one of the executives of the Gonzales and Maldini series contacted her and they negotiated, initially, for occasional and minor appearances. However, time would take care of turning her into the ‘Shark Look’, one of the most famous villains of the soap opera.

“I entered ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, where I was for eight years, after doing Pipo and after my pregnancy. The casting chief, Jorge Sánchez, called me and said ‘Hello, how are you? I have a small character that will appear in 10 episodes, she is the secretary of one of the main characters,’” the actress commented.

Úrsula Boza entered “Al fondo hay sitio” in its first seasons and ended up being one of the most famous and hated characters. Photo: Composition LR / Captures America

How much did Úrsula Boza get paid in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

As he relates, Boza It was only going to be for a few chapters. Although little by little she was becoming the favorite of the public, her initial salary was negligible.